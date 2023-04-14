Tea-ing off to health, happiness and luxury

For most, the magic of life is about reading a book, listening to music, and savouring that steaming cup of tea. Sipping on a cuppa, especially of the masala variety, is the most natural punctuation of our quotidian lives. The aroma of the brew just hangs in the air, bringing smiles, season after season.

Today, however, tea is much beyond just the anchor of treasured household and cultural rituals. It is now an ineffaceable part of the wellness and artisanal movements and full-fledged businesses, with brands breathing new life into what is one of the world’s oldest and most-consumed drinks. From bubble or pearl tea to the fermented kombucha and many others in between, good old tea is the bandwagon to which entrepreneurs and brands are now hitching their stars.

Several of them work with small farmers to cultivate thousands of acres of sustainable farmland across India. Take for example Organic India, whose signature tulsi teas carry an organic certification. Or even women-owned Alaya Tea which sources organic loose leaf “directly from people and planet-friendly farms”. Or No 3 Clive Road, Tea Trunk and many others.