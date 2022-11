It was a dream wedding that brought Inayat Mir and Saima (names changed) together in 2017. Apart from drummed up festivities and lavish spending, the quintessential Kashmiri marriage forged new family ties and brought togetherness. But five years later, the memories of the wedding gala have all but faded and the ties are on the brink of collapse. The two families are at loggerheads as the marriage has failed to ‘bear any fruits’.

A software engineer by profession, Mir filed for divorce......