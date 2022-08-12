SSLV-D1 failed, but what’s next?

The maiden journey of a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) failed in its objective of placing the AzaadiSAT in the prearranged orbit, dashing the dream of the schoolgirls who built it. As many as 750 schoolgirls, 10 of them from 75 government schools, were coached by Space Kidz India – a non-governmental organisation promoting science and technology among girls to build the nanosatellites.

The primary payload, the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02), also failed to reach orbit. The mission, which was also expected to dramatically unfurl the Indian flag in space, to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, failed to achieve its objectives.

Due to a software bug, the......