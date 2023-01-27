Social injustice: How Kerala’s aided education institutions alienate marginalised groups

Rajeev Ramachandran
It took a Kerala High Court order even for physically challenged persons to get their fair share of reservation in government-aided institutions. Photo: Wikimedia

Bishop Chulaparambil Memorial College, Kottayam, owned and managed by the Corporate Educational Agency of Colleges of the Archeparchy of Kottayam for the Knanaya Catholic Community is one of the most well-known women’s colleges under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala. The college has 14 non-teaching staff members and 37 teachers, none hail from the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. In fact, none of them are non-Christians.

The NSS Training College in Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district employs 22 people, including 16 teachers and 6 non-teaching staff members, all of whom are Nairs. During the recruitment process, no one from the backward communities was offered a job.

Out of the 15 employees of Nusrathul Islam Arabic College, Kadavathur in Kannur district, no one is a non-Muslim.

These three examples from Kerala’s public education sector stand testimony to the fact that concepts of social justice and representation of the marginalised sections go for a toss when it comes to appointment at government-aided private educational institutions.

