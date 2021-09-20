Shut schools trigger child marriage spurt in impoverished communities

“Barely two weeks into our marriage, he started coming home drunk, assaulting me, and forcing himself on me. When I got pregnant, the abuse got worse,” recounts Sabita.

Sabita, 14, is six months pregnant. Until nine months before she was married to 21-year-old Ganga in December 2020, she had been a Class 7 student at an ashramshala (residential school) in Odisha's Jajpur district. She will discontinue her education to bring up her child.

***

“I was in love and did not know what was right for me. I made a mistake. Now I don’t know what to do,” rues Asha.