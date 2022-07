In her acceptance address at the Central Hall of Parliament soon after being sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, Droupadi Murmu recalled her stint as a teacher at the Sri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Centre, a school at Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. President Murmu, who taught at the school from 1994 to 1997, said Sri Aurobindo’s thoughts on education continue to inspire......