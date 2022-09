In the sharpest close-up ever, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed the germination, growth and birth of stars in the closest stellar nursery, the Orion nebula.

Located in the constellation Orion, about 1,350 light-years away from Earth, the Orion nebula, also known as Messier 42 (or M42 for short), is a gigantic cloud with a mass 2,000......