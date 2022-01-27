Saying it with flowers: Delhi’s Phool Walon Ki Sair needs to find its feet again

Just when a hot and humid Delhi would begin giving way to a cool respite signaling that winter was on its way, the city of many seasons, would enter a unique syncretic festival underlining that it was also a city of many faiths, many religious hues and also many flowers.

For over two centuries, the arrival of autumn in Delhi was also the time for the city to celebrate Hindu-Muslim unity subtly through a ‘rosy walk’—Phool Walon Ki Sair. The walk was interrupted in 2020 when the Covid pandemic changed life as we knew it. For Delhi, however, the loss has been more pronounced. While there has been an attempt to resume all that halted in 2020 through improvisations and adjustments, the Phool Walon Ki Sair seems to have been conveniently relegated to oblivion with no concerted efforts to revive it.

On a day, tableaux from various states of India moved down Rajpath, the fact that Phool Walon Ki Sair, which traditionally sees the participation of floral chhatris from several Indian states, has been missing became even more pronounced.

Ironically, even as opposition-ruled states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala—sparred with the Centre over the exclusion of their Republic Day tableaux in the run up to the parade in Delhi, the Phool Walon Ki Sair has been missing without any demand from any quarter for its resumption.