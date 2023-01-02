Sangam literature: The Tamizhakam tales that offer a window into ancient Tamil life

Witten between 300 BC and 250 AD, Sangam poems stand testimony to an ancient, sophisticated culture of Tamizhakam, the southernmost region of the Indian subcontinent comprising today’s Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which prevailed more than 2000 years ago. There are 18 Sangam books — 10 long songs (Pathuppattu) and eight anthologies (Ettuthokai) — with 2,381 poems, written by 537 poets, of which 39 were female poets, and 102 poems were written by anonymous poets. The poets, both men and women, came from various walks of life. There were kings, laymen, businessmen, teachers, goldsmiths, potters and cattle herders among them.

The poems reveal many vivid images of ancient Tamizhakam, according to Vaidehi Herbert, a self-taught Tamil scholar, who has translated all the 18 ancient Sangam books and 10 post-Sangam works into English. What attracted Vaidehi to Sangam poems was their timelessness. The elements of nature that the Sangam poets used while narrating the day-to-day lives of people and their emotions made them different. They spoke about everything: life forms spread over all the five landscapes, the food people ate, clothing that people in different geographical regions wore, the lives of bards, dancers and musicians who played instruments, battles and warriors, trading with the Greeks, Romans and others.

The mastery of Sangam poets was not limited to the earth as they had a fairly good knowledge about the sun, moon, planets, comets and many constellations.

“The elements of nature are intertwined with love, valour, agony, ecstasy, kindness, war, cruelty, honour, charity, friendship and many more facets of humanity. The Sangam poets never lost sight of the physical world around them. They brought to life the fauna and flora, and used them effectively in almost every poem, to reveal human emotions and situations, thereby creating beautiful vignettes,” Vaidehi, who is currently working on a dictionary of Sangam literature, told The Federal.