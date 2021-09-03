Rolling Stone mag cover and the art of appropriation

N Vinoth Kumar
Despite doing so much in Enjoy Enjaami and Neeye Oli, the young Arivu failed to pique the interest of the Rolling Stone | Image - Eunice Dhivya

“All cultures learn from each other. The problem is that if the Beatles tell me that they learned everything they know from Blind Willie, I want to know why Blind Willie is still running an elevator in Jackson, Mississippi?”

― Amiri Baraka, poet-playwright

Cultural appropriation, as they say, can be a little tricky to understand. It’s not always easy to negotiate the thin line between appreciation and appropriation. But what seems trickier to understand is when criticism over cultural appropriation is conveniently deflected in the name of art and its associated realities.

This is exactly how millions of Arivu fans felt following the release of Rolling Stone’s digital cover (India edition) featuring singer Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, more popular as Dhee, and Canadian artist Shan Vincent de Paul.

