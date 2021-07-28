Riches from the ruins—Keeladi findings in photos

The seventh phase of Keeladi excavations began on February 13, 2021. It is being done in 10 villages in six districts—Krishnagiri (Mayiladumparai), Sivagangai (Keeladi, Agaram), Thoothukudi (Adichanallur, Sivakalai, Korkai), Thanjavur (Konthagai, Manalur), Ariyalur (Gangai Konda Cholapuram) and, Erode (Kodumanal).

The excavations were stopped in May due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and was resumed in the last week of June. It is expected that the excavations will last till September this year.

In the first three phases of excavations carried out by Archeological Survey of India (ASI), a total of 7,818 artefacts were discovered. The next three phases were conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archeology (TNSDA), which discovered 9,392 artefacts.

In the initial weeks of phase 7 excavations, many artefacts have been found. However, it is in the months of June and July that archaeologists are coming out with new discoveries every other day.