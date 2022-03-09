Postcards from Auschwitz: A powerful reminder of the horrors and vanity of wars

When Sudeesh Yezhuvath visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam in 2011, he realised that individual tragedies often help one understand the depth and viciousness of events such as the Holocaust (genocide of European Jews during WW II) better. Anne Frank’s diary was one such.

Photography was forbidden in the house where the Jewish writer-diarist lived from 1942 till 1944 when they were betrayed by an unknown person and taken into custody by the Nazis. In 2018, Sudeesh visited Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi concentration turned extermination camp where Anne Frank was an inmate (though she did not die there).

Located in Oswiecim in southern Poland, Auschwitz is where more than 1.3 million people were killed in about three years. Accompanied by a guide, Sudeesh quickly documented the site, using his camera. A pile of cans in which the poison gas Zyklon-B was delivered for use in gas chambers, sandals of inmates, prosthetic limbs, the entrance to Auschwitz-II (Birkenau) where most people were killed. He took thousands of photographs of what he saw there.

“It was my visit to the house of Anne Frank that eventually led me to Auschwitz. It was a kind of prescient moment for me. It made me understand how extreme cruelty can be inflicted on fellow human beings by people deemed normal,” he says. Back home, Sudeesh decided to exhibit his photographs. Titled ‘Yours is not to reason why: Tremors from Auschwitz’, more than 75 photographs have been exhibited at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru, to create awareness among people about the ‘relevance’ of one of the most tragic events in history today.