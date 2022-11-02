Ploughing hate? What the Miya Museum flare-up reveals about Assam

Mankind’s greatest invention, the plough, allowed humanity to grow enough food on land to feed everyone. But many a civilisation ploughed itself into obsolescence, only to sow seeds of inequality in the same land, among the same people, enslaved and consumed by hate.

The otherwise innocuous plough has dug up fresh fissures in Assam following the display of the agricultural tool in a recently inaugurated museum in Goalpara district. The ‘Miya Museum’, sealed within 48 hours of its opening last week, was set up by the All Assam Miya Parishad to showcase the cultural heritage of the state’s Bengali-speaking Muslims, who......