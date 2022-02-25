One family, many religions: The life of Kerala’s Nadars

S Saji, a construction worker in Neyyattinkara, visits temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. So does his father, a Hindu Nadar. Saji’s mother, however, visits the local church to attend the Sunday mass because she is a Christian. To many, the arrangement suggests that Saji’s parents had an inter-faith, love marriage. The assumption is only partially correct. Saji’s parents had an inter-faith marriage, but an arranged one. Their alliance isn’t an aberration but a norm for Kerala’s Nadars.

At a time when the country is divided over everything from burqa to biryani, a large community in the far south of Kerala has set a unique example of coexistence and harmony. Families of the Nadar community living in Thiruvananthapuram have members following different religions and living under one roof.

Members of the Nadar community, which constitutes 30 per cent of the population, belong to one caste but two different religions. There are Hindu Nadars and Christian Nadars and most often both are part of the same family.

Marriages between those who follow Hinduism or Christainty, children choosing their own faith irrespective of the religion their parents were born into, cremation of a family member following Hindu rituals and that of another in accordance with Christian rituals are common to the Nadar community.