On Mother’s Day, stories of lifelong daughters and queer mothers

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and it is always a tough day in my house. It brings into focus all the fragmented thoughts about mothers — my cousin who lost his mother to covid, how must he feel today; my mother is worried about her ageing mother’s health; my sister and I worry about our mother’s frozen shoulder. I remember the day my mother asked me to put eyeliner on her, and for the first time, I noticed her first wrinkles as I struggled to outline her droopy eyelid with eyeliner. Where did her youth go?

My mother dislikes being outdoors and she is not a fan of the treats my sister and I cook at home. She says all this is not good for her diabetes. She says she has too many clothes and she hardly wears any jewellery. It becomes difficult for us to think of the appropriate mother’s day gift for her. We know when she opens her WhatsApp, many chat groups will be flooded with celebratory messages for Mother’s Day, and we will feel guilty for not gifting her clothes and chocolates. As I said before, Mother’s Day is complicated.

My response is to read about mothers and try to make sense of everything. I have an odd obsession with the topic of motherhood, its secrets and its mysteries. I have been obsessively picking up books about mothers and daughters from bookshelves ever since I was 20 years old. Every year I do a Mother’s Day reading project, and for this year I chose to explore the strange crevices of motherhood through three works of non-fiction written by women about mothers and motherhood- three accounts which could not have been more different from one another.

Fierce Attachments by Vivian Gornick