When a team of archaeologists decided to explore Chandore, a remote, nondescript village in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, little did they know that the off-the-beaten track would throw up surprises one after the other.

In 2011, a team led by archaeologist Kurush F Dalal, discovered the mediaeval temple site called Chandore. The site yielded a number of plinths, a man-made tank, and a number of sculptural members of the Northern Shilahara (752–1265 AD) style, and later periods.......