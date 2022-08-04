Odisha in the times of Cholera

Minita Majhi is inconsolable. Her two daughters, seven and two years old, hardly aware of the tragedy that has struck the family, also cry upon seeing their mother unable to stop her tears. Minita’s in-laws, Palai and Krushna, try to console her but that brings no relief to the 30-year-old who lost her husband, Chaitanya Majhi, to cholera just about a week ago on July 27 in Odisha’s Tikiri village.

Thirty-five-year old Chaitanya died at the government-run SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput, a week after being discharged from Rayagada district hospital of Odisha.

After being discharged and sent home to Tikiri from the district hospital, Chaitanya felt better and so travelled back to Rayagada for some work and returned home the same day.......