Novak Djokovic: The worst best champion

All other things being equal, Novak Djokovic will be tennis’ winningest men’s singles player by the time he calls time on his career. Like his two great peers and rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he has won an all-time high 20 Grand Slam titles; also like the Swiss ace and the Spanish matador, he has completed the career slam, winning each of the four majors at least once. At 34, he is the youngest, fittest and, until recently, the most active of this dream triumvirate.

Yet, Djokovic will never be the people's champion. At least not like Federer and Nadal are. That’s bound to rankle the Serb.

It’s hard to say why Djokovic hasn’t been able to touch people across genders, nationalities and generations like his fellow members of the golden generation of men’s tennis have. After all, he has a game to die for, a spirit that’s indefatigable, a presence that is towering and inspirational. But sometimes, that’s how the cookie crumbles, doesn’t it?