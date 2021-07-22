Northeast Narcos set for a showdown with state

Fifty-year-old Th. Paone is as unassuming as the town she made her operational base.

Lahorijan, a one-street settlement squeezed between the National Highway 129 and the railway corridor that connects western parts of Assam with its eastern flank via Dimapur in Nagaland does not even qualify to be called a town.

It would have remained just a dot in the map of Northeast had it not been for its notoriety as a major transit point of narcotic trades in the region.

Initially, the chaotic settlement in Karbi Anglong district of Assam popped up as an illegal-liquor trade hub after neighbouring Nagaland was declared a dry state in 1989.