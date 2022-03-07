Missing roar: Why rising tiger deaths met with a whimper

The roars of 127 tigers were silenced in 2021. This whopping 20 per cent jump in the number of tiger deaths from 106 fatalities in the previous year was ironically met with some lame reasoning, but mostly silence. The deaths that should have triggered several alarm bells, at least in the wildlife and environment circles, went largely ignored.

In fact the government’s disclosure on tiger deaths, as it laid out the figure in Rajya Sabha in February, was so full of clichés and banalities that it hardly merited a discussion elsewhere. Mainstream media did not find it newsworthy.

Placing the figures in the Upper House, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, gave “many reasons” for the deaths. The primary causes, according to him, were old age, infighting (among tigers), electrocution and poaching. Yadav’s reasons hid more than they revealed. And the problem with not knowing the real reasons is that they do not lead to finding real solutions.

When facts cloud reality