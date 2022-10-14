Mangalyaan mission over, what MOM got for us from Mars

After eight years of spectacular performance, India’s iconic Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), popularly known as Mangalyaan, lost communication with Earth in April this year, bringing an end to its life. Incidentally, it was designed to last for just six months but outperformed everyone’s expectations. ISRO announced on October 3, that its attempt to re-establish contact with the craft has failed, and India’s first interplanetary mission is officially terminated. “The spacecraft is non-recoverable and attained its end of life,” said ISRO in a press release on October 3.

“This was a pilot technology demonstration mission. Hence, we cannot claim big scientific achievements. Yet the craft......