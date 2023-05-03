Man, I feel like a woman: Can gender debate be kept away from same-sex marriage discourse?

On April 18, as a five-member bench of the Supreme Court began hearing the matter of same-sex marriage, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the latter was passing a “value judgment” in saying that the very notion of a biological man is absolute, or the notion of a biological woman is absolute.

A visibly flummoxed SG, interjected saying, “A biological man means a biological man, it is not a question of notion.”

The CJI said, “Of course, it is. There is no absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman at all.”

For a few seconds, the SG seemed at a loss of words. He then spoke more assertively. “Biological man means man only. It means matlab biological man.”