Koozhangal and the pebble-strewn road to Oscars for India

Fawning acceptance speeches, painfully inane jokes and wokeism aside, the Oscars are usually a model of ruthless efficiency, or at least we have been told to believe so. And so we do. But despite the ‘teary’ predictability of the entire affair, some of the predictions (of winners and losers) often go wrong, leaving hearts and, at times, TV screens broken. For India, sadly, it’s been more misses than hits.

Sixty-four years, more than 50 attempts, a few individual milestones and abundant disappointments later, the country of cinephiles will once again dare to dream the Oscar dream with a movie (for the Best International Feature Film category) that chronicles a walk through a parched land by a man and his son. In the process, PS Vinothraj’s small-budget Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles)—India’s official entry into the Oscars race for 2022—also showcases the scorched lives of people in rural Tamil Nadu.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H-NGCYfC6Q

While the Oscars have been awarded since 1929, the award for Best International Feature Film was instituted in 1956. India first participated in the competition the following year with Mehboob Khan’s Mother India. The movie lost to Italian drama Nights of Cabiria.