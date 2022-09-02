It’s a novel, it’s a play, now a film – the many legends of Ponniyin Selvan

When Tamil writer-journalist Kalki Krishnamurthy set out to write a historical fiction, little did he know that Ponniyin Selvan would change the course of history of Tamil literature. Or, maybe he did. For, many of his readers still believe the epic novel – spread in five volumes running over more than 2,000 pages – is a true account of the history of the Chola dynasty.

The historical fiction, Ponniyin Selvan, is a vivid depiction of the mighty Cholas, particularly the medieval (848 CE to 1010 CE) and the later Cholas (1070 CE to 1279 CE), which captures the landscape and culture of the times with a realistic touch.

The Cholas of southern India were one of the longest-ruling dynasties — between 300 BCE and 1279 CE — in world history. Historians claim that the Cholas laid the foundations for modern......