Is return of ‘zombie virus’ 45,000 years later the start of the endgame?

Melting glaciers and thawing permafrost, climatologists fear, may revive ancient viruses and open up a ‘Pandora’s Box’ of infectious diseases.

One ancient virus that went into deep sleep 48,500 years ago, buried under layers of ice in the bone-chilling Siberian tundra region, like the extreme version of a Rip Van Winkle tale, scientist say, have come back to life. The virus was found in the melted water from the thawing permafrost from global warming. Called ‘Zombie virus’ by the media, these pathogens, now extinct, could be revived after lying dormant for thousands of years buried under the freezing lakes since the last ice age. Like the plot of Jurassic Park, when......