Iron curtain on culture: How the Russia-Ukraine war is cancelling shared cultures

Even as Kiev is freezing and trapped in darkness, mostly without electricity and heat, and while most of it shivers and takes refuge in underground metros and subways amidst a barrage of missile attacks from Russia, a dark irony is floating across the borders. The memory of legendary classical musician, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), is being resurrected yet again in the war zones across the border, and in the opera houses of Europe. If anything, it can be termed as a ‘sad return to negative nostalgia and bad faith’.

And while the legend’s epical creations, the sublime ‘Swan Lake’ and ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ did the rounds across Europe’s finest concert halls during Christmas and the New Year, a profound pessimism has come to envelope his aesthetic legacy, cherished across the West and all over the world. The vicious negativity of the war has cast its sinister shadow on not only Tchaikovsky, but on the great heritage of literature and culture in the region. And there is a big debate involving the question, that if a great work of art transcends borders, time and space, then, why should it not transcend war as well? Why should an epical work of art be ghettoized, banned and condemned in the hysteria of ultra-nationalism?

For instance, the Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra in UK has been facing criticism after it removed Tchaikovsky’s ‘Overture’ from a programme. This performance is an ode to Russia when it defended itself against the invasion of Napolean. Its orchestra is accompanied by a ‘volley of cannon fire’.

The website of the Orchestra said: “In light of the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra… feel the previously advertised programme including the 1812 Overture to be inappropriate at this time.”