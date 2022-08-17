How close is India’s first transgender football team to its goal?

When Miller Khuman joined a football team in the spring of 2020, he had little idea how big a story it would become. The team that Miller, a transgender man, captains is not only India’s first but the only all-transgender football team started by Ya_All, a Manipur-based NGO.

But their story was in the making much before 2020, when Ya_All launched the first Queer Games in 2018. Within two years, Ya_All was ready with a 14-member squad. Soon, as it had hoped, the team managed to catch mainstream media attention with a number of big and small publications featuring the extraordinary achievement. For a moment, the big headlines and glossy......