In pictures | Raghurajpur: Odisha’s walk-in gallery

Sri Nidhi
0
COMMENTS
Raghurajpur produces different varieties of handicraft items such as palm leaf engravings, stone carvings, papier mache toys, masks, wood carvings, wooden toys, cow dung toys and tusser paintings. Photo: Sri Nidhi

A car drive of about 50 km from Bhubaneswar in Odisha, towards the southern bank of river Bhargavi takes one amid groves of coconut, mango and jackfruit. Hidden behind and under the shade of the trees are over 120 houses spread over just two streets. The outside walls of the houses are decorated with mural paintings, and inside the houses live the painters who practice art and craft.

Raghurajpur, a small village in Puri district, is a living workshop rich in art, crafts and heritage culture. The village is inhabited by artisans creating sheer uniqueness. A visit to the village offers one the delight of seeing traditional art forms being practised, interacting with the artists, and buying traditional handicraft at reasonable prices.

Raghurajpur village in Puri district has about 120 house all of which are decorated with mural paintings.

With houses that serve as both dwellings and studios for the artists, Raghurajpur is an art connoisseur’s delight.

To continue reading this article...

You have to be a Premium Subscriber

Start your subscription with a free trial

Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
thefederal.com and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
plans start from Rs. 149
Already a member?

Login

Please subscribe on thefederal.com/plans/

CATCH US ON: