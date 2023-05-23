In pictures | Raghurajpur: Odisha’s walk-in gallery

A car drive of about 50 km from Bhubaneswar in Odisha, towards the southern bank of river Bhargavi takes one amid groves of coconut, mango and jackfruit. Hidden behind and under the shade of the trees are over 120 houses spread over just two streets. The outside walls of the houses are decorated with mural paintings, and inside the houses live the painters who practice art and craft.

Raghurajpur, a small village in Puri district, is a living workshop rich in art, crafts and heritage culture. The village is inhabited by artisans creating sheer uniqueness. A visit to the village offers one the delight of seeing traditional art forms being practised, interacting with the artists, and buying traditional handicraft at reasonable prices.

With houses that serve as both dwellings and studios for the artists, Raghurajpur is an art connoisseur’s delight.