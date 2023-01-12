In photos: Why Gangasagar Mela is teeming with people wanting to tag along the cow’s tail

The last of the four goals — after dharma, kama, artha — set for mankind in Hindu religious philosophy is moksha. So, after one has followed the path of righteousness, fulfilled desires and earned wealth, the perilous cycle of life, death and rebirth, comes to an end with moksha, which loosely translates to salvation in English.

The road to attaining the ‘end goal’ — as defined in Hinduism — is arduous and demanding. In fact, there is not one, but four roads (yogas) that can take one to moksha, after which there is nothing to be desired or attained.

Having performed dharma, enjoyed kama and accumulated artha, Hinduism says, must start the journey towards detachment from materialistic pursuit and attainment of the supreme realisation that an individual soul is one with the Brahman (Aham Brahmasmi or I am Brahman), the source of our phenomenal existence in the universe.