In Bihar, young girls are putting up a tough fight against child marriage

Samastipur resident Ava Kumari was just 12 when her parents made it known to her that she would be married off soon. With her father working as a daily wage labourer in Kolkata and mother a home-maker, she was told the family did not have the means to pay for her education. Each time the issue came up, a young Ava resisted making it known she wanted to study. Then one day, the parents found a boy to marry their daughter to.

A science graduate himself, Ava’s father wanted to marry her off early because he feared with his meagre earnings marrying off a grown up daughter would be difficult.

“My father was very concerned about how he will get me married and so he wanted to do it as early as possible. When my parents presented the marriage offer before me, I resisted it vehemently. It took days and days of crying and begging to make my parents understand my point,” she says.

That was just half the battle won. While the parents refused talking about marriage, they still did not have the money to provide education. And so Ava started giving tuitions to children in the village to fund her own dreams. She came very close to dropping out several times but with her determination, Ava not only managed to complete BSc but also secure a job as a constable in Bihar Police.