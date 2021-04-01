How this Bengal village became the home of Iyengars from South India

Samir K Purkayastha
Tamil in Bengal, Kolkata
A Tamil pujari walks past the Keshavnath temple in Godi Bero village in Purulia district of West Bengal | All photos by Samir Purkayastha

Godi Bero is just a dot on the map of West Bengal.

Many in the state have never heard of this picture-postcard village in Purulia district that has been a treasure-trove of history, preserving a few centuries-old cultural links between South India and Bengal.

Located behind two huge rock formations some 52 kilometres from the district headquarters of Purulia, Godi Bero nestles amidst a contrasting landscape of wide expanse of barren unfertile land interspersed now and then by green wooded stretch.

At the entrance of the village the dry stretch gives away to a sprawling lake, adding serenity to the ambience. At the far end of the water body, lush green plateau provides a splendid backdrop to the place in the middle of a rough and dry terrain.

