How the bitter Bengal polls turned into a catchy sloganeering game

A rallying cry by a Bangladeshi lawmaker has taken electioneering in West Bengal by storm, adding a cross-border flavour to the political sloganeering that has a chequered history in the state.

An MP of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League, Shamim Osman, coined “khela hobe (game is on)” at an election rally in Narayanganj, near Dhaka, four years ago.

Little did he know then that his catchphrase would breach the barbed fence along the India-Bangladesh border that divide the two Bengals and become a campaign theme of the Trinamool Congress—the ruling party in this part of Bengal.

The slogan became so trendy that it even started doing the rounds in Bengali-dominated areas of Assam, where three-phase polling ended on April 6.