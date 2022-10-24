How special magazine issues came to define Deepavali in Tamil Nadu

For a brief few weeks in the early 1950s, Tamil Nadu was gripped by what would later go on to become a tradition to celebrate Deepavali — a reading culture.

An array of special articles in all genres – arts, culture, politics, etc. etc. – rolled out as special editions, Deepavali Malar, by leading Tamil magazines also, inadvertently, awakened in its readers a hunger for reading.

Forty-year-old Chezhiyan is one of those readers, but certainly not the first generation in his family. He imbibed the tradition from his father, who had developed the habit from his father and Chezhiyan’s grandfather. Each year Chezhiyan eagerly awaits the onset of Deepavali season. For him, more than the......