How Rajaji Tiger Reserve is roaring back to life in Uttarakhand

For the past many decades, the picturesque Rajaji Tiger Reserve in the foothills of Uttarakhand existed under the shadows of its illustrious and more popular counterpart, Corbett Tiger Reserve. While Corbett flourished on land, in poems and stories, Rajaji lagged in the competition for attention and care. Even as Rajaji began crumbling under the increasing load of human population around it and in the process lost much of its tigers and other species, Corbett prospered, regularly opening its gates to visitors, including Prime Ministers, photographers and wildlife filmmakers from across the globe.

A new development has, however, begun to show results in changing the fate of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. What brought about the miracle at Rajaji Reserve are three elevated corridors built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Until the mid-2022, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, comprising the western-most boundary for the tiger, the elephant and king cobra in India, was dying a slow death. Too many factors contributed to the human-induced asphyxiation. A national highway and a railway line running right through the middle of the Reserve dissected it into two parts — the western and the eastern, curtailing the movement of wildlife from one part to another. The presence of Haridwar and Rishikesh in the region, the two religious hotspots sharing their boundaries with the reserve, made it impossible for wildlife to flourish.