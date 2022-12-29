How Premalayam sprouted in Andhra’s drought-prone Rayalaseema

With rain only a frequent visitor, Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema is an arid, drought-prone area. Even as rain has deserted Rayalaseema, poverty has sadly and completely embraced it. With governments showing scant regard for the region and people deserting it in search of greener pastures many have missed the sprouting of Premalayam (abode of love), created with care for those left behind, so old that they cannot join those leaving the drought-hit, poverty stricken region.

While passing by the National Highway 340 — that connects Kadapa town in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru in Karnataka — it is easy to miss a metal board with Premalayam written in Telugu and English fixed on two tall pillars.

Erected against the backdrop of tall trees before one enters Rayachoti town, the board prima facie is an insignificant landmark. Those who notice it may dismiss it as the signage of a missionary institute or a college. The fascinating story behind what the board represents can be known only if one passes through it keeping prejudices aside.

Premalayam is an old age home for the poor but not created with a view that people must walk in and wait to cross over to the other side of life, vacating a bed or a chair for the next one to join the ‘waiting room’. Premalayam instead resembles the hostel of a private educational institute, with a clean campus, spacious rooms with proper ventilation and a spick and span, hygienic dining hall. The facility, run by a family trust with little help from individual donors, houses people who were left behind when their families moved to cities looking for jobs. Alone and infirm, many turned to begging for food.