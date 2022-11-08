How news photography keeps us connected to a past we did not see

In the 2022 Booker Prize winning book, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida (earlier published as Chats with the Dead), by well-known Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka, the news photographer is the (dead) hero. Maali’s story, though fictional, finds an eerie similarity in the works of countless news photographers in India. Unfortunately, history’s visual documenters themselves have rarely been documented and their stories told, like Shehan had done in his surrealistic novel.

Maali was there to photograph every bloody incident that took place during Sri Lanka’s tumultuous Civil War years ⁠— 1983 to 2009 ⁠— and the rise and fall of LTTE, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna and other small and big terror groups before he was himself killed brutally. Maali is what every photo journalist wants to be. Only a few come close.

“You were born before Elvis had his first hit. And died before Freddie had his last. In the interim you had shot thousands. You have photographs of 1983’s savages, pics of Vijaya’s killer......