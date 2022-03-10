How Malayalam film sets shoot down gender justice

“You can find two categories of artists on a film set. One, who gets all their needs met on mere ask, and the other, who gets nothing. The former will never voice their opinion, let alone raise a complaint. For the same reason, they will always get work, because talent and skill have nothing to do with it,” says actor Maala Parvathy, who was in the latter category for the longest time.

“I realised that the more I protested on the sets, the fewer of my demands were met. It could be a dirty toilet or a shabby accommodation,” she says, sitting outside a dubbing studio at 10 pm, awaiting her turn, after a long day’s shoot in Calicut. “The remuneration is only a promise and the inclusion of your name in the film’s final credits is a hope.”

In an industry that has no defining standards for wages, working hours or even a workplace, which flouts the very basic requirement of a contractual agreement between the employer and an employee–gender justice is met with utter neglect.

In Kerala’s film industry, which by its very nature asserts that sexual harassment is an occupational hazard, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (also referred to as the PoSH Act), is a distant dream.