How James Webb leapfrogged humanity’s quest for the stars

Space-based telescopes like the Hubble and Kepler have transformed our understanding of the universe. Each has surprised us by revealing unknown facets of the universe, whetting our curiosity to look deeper and farther in space. The recent James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) stands testimony to the giant leap humanity has taken in this quest.

Webb is the culmination of three decades of toil resulting in an engineering marvel that has etched its space in history......