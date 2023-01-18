How German missionary Rev Ferdinand Kittel came back to life in a new font in Karnataka

In 1853, a young man aged just 21 arrived in India from Germany with a mission to tell the locals of Karnataka about Jesus Christ and spread Christian faith. A full 170 years later, the man can still be found in Karnataka’s many districts. Reverend Ferdinand Kittel, who was immortalised in statues across the state, now finds himself commemorated in Kannada font, Karnata f Kittel, named after him and made available on open source.

Though Kittel arrived in Karnataka to share with the locals the teachings of Christ, he found himself dedicating the rest of his life to studying Kannada language. Even as he learnt the language, his contributed immensely to it by penning books and poems, apart from producing a Kannada-English dictionary of about 70,000 words in 1894. It is these contributions that over a-century-and-half later led documentary filmmaker Prashanth Pandith to invent Kittel font. Supporting Pandith in the endeavour is Sanchi Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation working for the documentation of audio-visual heritage.

But Pandith, to begin with, wasn’t really interested in the font project. He had, in fact, set out to make a documentary on Rev Kittel in 2020, after he finished editing the film Neeli Hakki (2021). It was during the research of the film that Pandith got fascinated with typefaces of the books he published in the 19th Century. Unable to gather the money needed to make the film, but deeply interested in honouring and documenting Rev Kittel’s contributions, Pandith set out on a journey to digitally recreate one of those fonts for Kannada.