How Chandrababu Naidu is scripting resurgence, challenging those writing his political epithet

On a day the world was busy ringing in the New Year, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu opened his party coffers announcing three families would get Rs 5 lakh each. The money was no New Year gift but a compensation for the lives of three women who were crushed to death during a stampede at Naidu’s Sankranti gift programme in Guntur’s Vikas Nagar. Ten days of campaigning by TDP workers for the programme and the lure of gifts brought in a crowd that the party’s volunteers failed to manage. While three women died, 13 others sustained injuries to their spines and legs.

The incident came barely four days after eight people were killed in a stampede during Naidu’s rally in Nellore. As Naidu began to speak, the crowd — running into thousands, gathered in Kandukuru town for the rally — moved forward to hear their leader speak. The ensuing chaos resulted in a stampede-like situation and some people lost balance and fell into an open drain.

In wake of the tragedies, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy put the blame squarely on Naidu. The government then issued an order prohibiting political parties from holding public meetings and rallies on roads, including national highways, citing public safety.

While the order has ostensibly come in the wake of the stampedes, many say, Reddy government’s move is a bid to check the success of Naidu’s rallies against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) since November last year.