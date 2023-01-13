How aroma of Iruttu Kadai halwa unites north and south in Tamil Nadu

Nothing stands between the Dev and devotee at Nellaiappar Temple, standing to the north of Thamirabarani River in Tirunelveli district. Entering through Raja Gopuram (the main temple tower), for centuries people have remained focused on catching a glimpse of the presiding deity Shiva — who going by legends protected the paddy fields (nel: padddy, appar: fatherly protector) and earned his name — to seek new things, express gratitude for what they have, and also on occasions, complain about sufferings, hardships and life’s miseries.

The devotional songs and chants of mantras help devotees remain focused until an aroma begins wafting through the air as the sun prepares to set, almost completely holding the devout captive, setting free the foodie in them.

The aroma resembles the smell of hot ghee but isn’t completely that – there is something more to it. Desperate to unravel the mystery of the aroma, many hurriedly perform the rituals and follow the direction of the fragrance. From Raja Gopuram, they turn right and walk ahead. On the way they find two small shops that claim to be selling ‘original Tirunelveli halwa’. The foodies pause to ensure if they have landed at the source of the aroma only to realise they haven’t. A few more steps and one lands at a nondescript shop sporting a small board, Krishna Singh Sweet Stall ‘Iruttu Kadai’, with a trademark symbol. Standing in a corner of the long alley, the shop doesn’t see sunlight for most part of the day, but it is in the evening when its business begins to shine.

North Indian halwa in south Tamil Nadu