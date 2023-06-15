How an ‘expression of the heart’ has nourished Bengal’s folk art for 45 years

More than 13,000 km away, in another corner of the globe, an assortment of folk art pieces from rural Bengal is currently on display in a university museum. The pieces include pottery, stoneware, handloom products, cloth paintings or ‘patachitra’, a couple of dokra horses, and three types of the famed Bankura terracotta horse. A short documentary film on Bengal’s potters — or kumbhakars — runs on a television screen hanging on the wall on one side of the gallery.

The exhibition, which started on May 5 and is scheduled to run till September 1 at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on the Johnson County Community College campus in Kansas City, US, is, in a way, bringing to life a dream seen by a man half a decade ago. The visionary teacher is no more, but his lifelong work to “keep alive the cultural consciousness” of rural Bengal has now taken a global leap.

Birth of Abhivyakti

It all started in 1972, when three men founded an organisation at an art exhibition held as part of a youth festival within the premises of the St Paul’s Cathedral in Kolkata. They called it Abhivyakti — ‘Expression’. The aim was to nourish the folk artforms of Bengal. One of the trio was Utpal Chakraborty, a teacher by profession.