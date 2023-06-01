How amateur historians are lifting the dust off Telangana’s glorious history

Kolipaka Srinivas assists a civil contractor. Ahobilam Karunakar is a petty businessman. Nasir is an RMP doctor. Anwar Pasha runs a small canteen and Mahesh Samaleti is a hereditary Ayurvedic practitioner. Still, they talk of palaeolithic cultures, ancient earthen pots, terracotta beads, stone tools and wood fossils with an uncanny ability.

What binds them together is their penchant for local histories. The amateur history enthusiasts comprising self-employed youth, teachers and young students among others have learnt the skills to detect historical relics lying undetected across forests, caves, and agricultural fields of Telangana as valuable archaeological artefacts. The group has picked up the skills despite not all of them being highly educated. Only a few are graduates.

Thanks to the historical consciousness, the Telangana statehood movement created among the youth, the state now abounds in amateur historians of their ilk who are combing every nook and corner for artefacts to keep their past alive. As many as 100 amateur historians are actively involved in the hunt for artefacts. Professors, trained historians and geologists are advising the group by verifying the findings.

