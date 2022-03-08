How a Naga woman became BJP’s ‘Rani Ma’ in Manipur

Nungkao is just like any other nondescript back-of-the-beyond village in Tamenglong—one of the most backward districts in Manipur.

In another few months when monsoon sets in, pounding rains will make the mountainous village almost inaccessible as it does not even have proper roads.

The villagers of Nungkao, like most villages in Tamenglong that lack proper roads, have gotten used to trudging through the treacherous, slushy terrain.

The Indian Council for Social Science Research in a recent survey of some villages in the district found that absence of all-weather motorable roads has taken its toll on education and healthcare. As per the 2011 Census, Nungkao has a literacy rate of only 39.6 per cent. The female literacy rate is 14.5 per cent.