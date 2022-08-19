Heritage house freed from caste claws gets dragged into political tiff in Kerala

Indamthuruthi Mana, a heritage house in the temple town of Vaikom in Kerala’s Kottayam district, exudes a sense of the past and reflects a present that stand in contrast to each other. The two-storey building steeped in traditional Kerala architecture has seen it all – from Brahminical hegemony to a revolution that finally freed the temple town from the clutches of caste oppression. Nearly a century after that revolution – Vaikom Satyagraha (March 1924 to November 1925) – Indamthuruthi Mana today finds itself in the middle of a political debate over ownership.

The Mana, which was once a Brahmin power centre attached to a prominent family of the Travancore Kingdom, is now the headquarters of the toddy workers’ union that’s affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union arm of the Communist Party of India. It is this ownership that the Bharatiya......