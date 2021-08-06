Hiroshima Day: What transpired before and after the ‘great bang’

On the sixth and ninth of August 1945, atom bombs were dropped on two Japanese towns, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, instantly killing lakhs of civilians, its radiation affecting many more, and leaving the towns and its neighbourhood completely poisoned for decades.

The horrors of the bombing have been written about a lot. But perhaps we still need to pause and reflect that it was a conscious decision wherein several political leaders and top ranking scientists took part.

Two outstanding scientists were against the use of the bomb and were ostracised by the community for a long time—Leo Szilard and Albert Einstein who understood the enormity of the act, since both were actually instrumental in initiating the making of the bomb itself!

Summer of 1939