Guru Vanam: One man’s pursuit to document historical greats out in the open

G Chandrasekaran and his wife Muthulakshmi started planning a quiet retirement pretty early in life. It was the hustle and bustle of Chennai that made them want to escape the city and stay close to nature. The couple cut corners to give shape to their plans. The sacrifices helped as in 2012, when Chandrasekaran, fondly called Chandru, managed to buy five acres of land, on the bank of river Thamirabarani in Tamil Nadu’s Ambasamudram, at Rs 30 lakh with his retirement benefits.

Chandru, former principal of Fine Arts College, Chennai Egmore, took an ambitious leap deciding to build this ‘natural environment’ for the two of them and his devout students, all by himself. He decided to plant 2,000 saplings to see them grow into a ‘mini-forest’ around the house he built to stay in with his wife, and a dormitory for his students who would come to visit him.Things went as per plans till 2019 when Chandru decided to turn his ‘mini-forest’ into Guru Vanam where sculptures of historical figures would give company to the saplings, some of which had now become young trees.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QUd6vt5GnU

It so happened that in 2019 Tirunelveli district collector, Vishnu Venugopalan, came up with the idea to create an open museum in the city, mainly in the parks. The collector wanted 70-year-old Chandru to execute the project since a similar one, initiated by the Tamil Nadu government installing statues in public places of Chennai was a big hit in 2007.