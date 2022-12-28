Fusion or just fizz: Has the National Ignition Facility really trapped the Sun in the bottle?

Scientists have for long being trying to find an energy source that sustains itself – quite like the Sun, burning bright day after day. And so the announcement made by the US National Ignition Facility’s (NIF) Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California on December 13, 2022, created a huge sensation among the scientific circles across the world.

The announcement was that the California lab had successfully conducted a nuclear fusion reaction — a reaction that produced more energy than what was originally required to trigger the reaction — in a laboratory.

In theory, this could mean that the future nuclear fusion energy technology could solve the energy problems of the world and dramatically bring down carbon emissions, make dependence on fossil fuels history, and make generation of cheaper, clean, and environmental friendly/carbon emission-less energy a reality. Nothing short of a veritable energy revolution indeed.

But things may not be as simple as they are being made to seem.