From gothic Churches to Sao Tome port: The forgotten Portuguese imprints on Chennai

It was still the early part of the 16th century when a group of Portuguese traders and missionaries were struck by a hurricane in the deep sea. The group managed to survive the storm but was left adrift in the middle of the sea. With water extending to as far as eyes could see, the group had no way to know where they were headed or where they should try to reach. Having sailed for months, the group felt as if they were drifting through death. But when everything seemed lost, a glimmer of light was piercing through darkness. The group lost no time in setting the course of the ship towards the light. Guided by the light, the Portuguese landed at Pattinapakkam in Chennai.

As devout Roman Catholics, Portuguese always associated Mother Mary with radiating light. So, taking the light to be Mother Mary’s way of guiding them ashore, the group, in 1516, built a church near the spot they landed at and named it Our Lady of Light, Mother Mary — called Luz (meaning light in Portuguese) Church today.

Cut to 2023. Considered one of the oldest churches in Chennai, the Luz Church in Mylapore looks elegant, built in Gothic style 506 years back. While the Portuguese traders and missionaries who miraculously escaped the vagaries of sea travel, named it Our Lady of Light, locals called it Kattu Kovil (temple built in wilderness, referring to the place being inhabited then). Its foundation stone marks one of the oldest European monuments in India.

The San Thome Basilica, built by the Portuguese over the relics of St Thomas the Apostle in 1523 — renovated by the British in 1893 — in Mylapore and St. Thomas Mount Church which stands on a 300-foot St Thomas Mount hillock, stands testimony to Portuguese arrival and cultural impact on Chennai. St. Thomas Mount is a place where the Apostle was supposed to have been killed. It is called Parangi Malai in Tamil (Parangi-a colloquial deviation from firangi referring to outsiders and Malai a hillock).