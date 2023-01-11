From Changthan to America: How Ladakh is claiming pashmina from Kashmir

Zospi rtsa la rama ly nha la lena jik sal.
Thungspi chu la rama ly nha la lena jik sal.
Seka ldemo jik chosty juksna rama ly naye lena lenin ba ly.
(For the grass that you have just eaten, oh goat,
To continue reading this article...
You have to be a Premium Subscriber
Start your subscription with a free trial
Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
thefederal.com and many more features.
thefederal.com and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
plans start from Rs. 149
plans start from Rs. 149
Already a member?